'Major trend is positive, buy on any consolidation or minor dip; positive on ICICI Bank, SBI, Tata Steel'

Chandan Taparia

Nifty continued its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session and registered a new life time high of 12,293 level.

It has been making higher highs - higher lows from last seventh trading session and supports are gradually shifting higher.

It formed a Bullish candle on daily and weekly scale and the momentum oscillator RSI is sustaining above the trend line breakout on daily scale, indicating continuation in ongoing optimism in market.

Now, it has to continue to hold above 12,150 – 12,200 zones, to extend its move towards 12,400-12,500 zones while on the downside side major support exists at psychological 12,000 mark.

India VIX fell by 7.33 percent from 13.30 to 12.32 levels. Lower volatility suggests that overall bias could remain intact with buying may emerge on any declines. On monthly options front, maximum Put OI is at 12,200 followed by 12,000 strike, while maximum Call OI is at 12,300 followed by 12,400 strike.

We witnessed meaningful Put writing in 12,250 and 12,200 strike, while Call writing is seen at 12,350 followed by 12,400 strike. Option data suggests a shift in higher trading range in between 12,100 to 12,350 zones for next coming sessions.

Bank Nifty ended the session on positive note and formed a small green body candle on daily chart. It continued to make higher highs – higher lows for seventh consecutive session and concluded the week with gains of 1.16 percent over its previous week’s close. It also sustained well above its consolidation breakout level on weekly chart, which is a positive sign for the index.

Considering overall chart structure, we maintain our positive stance on Bank Nifty for an up move towards 32,750 and higher levels. While support is inching higher towards 32,000 mark.

Nifty is continuing its positive stance for fourth consecutive series and base for the market is gradually shifting higher which has a bullish stance going forward. Major trend is positive and any consolidation or minor dip could be bought in the market.

Stock specific, we have positive view on ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Indraprastha Gas, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India, Siemens, Container Corporation, etc.

We are heading towards expiry week of the last series of the year 2020 which could see some volatility. Setup for the index is positive and a fresh leg of rally could cheer the new year 2020.

(The author is Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services)