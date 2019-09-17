Major supply disruption could result in much higher oil prices

Ravindra Rao

Global oil markets witnessed sharp volatility after attacks on crude facilities in Saudi Arabia raised several questions. Market players are watching the developments closely but the fact remains that the volatility is here to stay.

NYMEX crude price rallied 14.7 percent on September 16, marking its biggest one-day gain in percentage terms since December 2008. ICE Brent jumped by 14.6 percent.

Terrorist attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities had resulted in production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude per day, Saudi Aramco said in a statement on its website.

Saudi Arabia is OPEC’s biggest producer and its production stood at about 9.8 million barrels per day (bpd), which means it has lost 58 percent of its daily output.

As per Energy Intelligence data, global production is estimated at about 98.36 million bpd in July, which means about 5.8 percent of world's supply has been knocked off.

The key questions are how soon Saudi Arabia can resume operations at the two facilities and whether there will be any retaliatory move by it or the US.

If the production disruption is short term, Saudi Arabia can use its reserves to meet export obligations. However, if resuming operations in full will take weeks or months, there will be a need for alternative options which may not be easily available.

As per Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) data, crude oil stocks with Saudi Arabia stood at about 188 million barrels in June, while exports averaged about 6.721 million barrels per day. Based on this, the country has about 28 days of exports.

US President Donald Trump has also authorised the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if required. Crude stocks in strategic reserves stand at 644 million barrels, as per US Energy Department. Crude reserves with other nations could also be used to keep the market well supplied. As per International Energy Agency, commercial crude stocks with OECD nations stood at about 2930 million barrels in July.

Meanwhile, market players are trying to assess who can boost output to compensate for the supply loss. Based on Bloomberg estimates, Saudi Arabia has about 1.67 million barrels per day of spare capacity, however, some of it may have been affected by the attacks.

UAE and Kuwait are among the nations that can raise production marginally.

Among non-OPEC countries, Russia has cut production as part of deal with OPEC and could increase production. US crude production is already near record high level.

The general idea is that a short-term supply disruption may not cause a major disruption, as global markets are well supplied and demand outlook is weak. However, a major supply disruption may be hard to compensate and this could result in much higher crude oil price.

