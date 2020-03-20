Major short covering expected on March 23 after SEBI announces measures to curb volatility

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) March 20 announced measures to curb extreme market volatility witnessed over the last two weeks.

The market has taken a huge beating over the last two weeks, shedding over 22 percent as foreign funds rushed to sell over global growth concerns following the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.

Aggressive short selling -- a market practice wherein a trader or fund manager sells a stock, in the hope of buying it back at a lower price -- also led to a steep fall in the market even as the consistent sale by FIIs was compensated by buying from domestic funds.

Experts feel these measures will boost the market confidence and lead to huge short covering on Monday.

"I would call it confidence-building measures, indicating that you can trade at whatever level you want to, and the market would run efficiently," Sandeep Parekh of Finsec Law Advisors told CNBC-TV18.

SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com said this is an excellent move by the SEBI to curb the volatility and was very much required in the current environment.

"The regulator allowed F&O to be used for hedging and not for leveraging, to curb speculation for next one month. The rule suggests that I can only hedge by shorting or by going long," he said.

Pointing out to the Yes Bank stock, Tulsian said, after the RBI imposed a moratorium on the bank, there was havoc in its stock price and massive value destruction over the next two days. That was just a speculative move, he noted.

He said the rule suggests that short position cannot be more than your portfolio or current positions.

"Speculation trades have been killing the market for the last few days with FIIs selling in large volumes on an everyday basis but DIIs net buying similar volumes. Hence, the market definitely will run for short-covering," he added.

For example, now the rule says if one holds 100 shares, one can hedge up to 100 shares and not more, he explained.

"As the market is oversold, definitely the market will see short covering in a big way from the start," he said.

Dipan Mehta at Elixir Equities also told CNBC-TV18, "It was a global practice; the SEBI has now taken this decision to control the fall in F&O as well as F&O stocks."

"Short covering is certainly possible in several stocks, but the market will react to global cues; how Europe and the US close on Friday, and how Asian markets and SGX Nifty behave on Monday along with fundamentals," he said.

Anuj Singhal, Stocks Editor at CNBC-TV18 said this move was to discourage people to take indiscriminate short selling.

"At the end, shorting in cash markets is not a problem, but shorting in F&O is important. There is no circuit in F&O stocks, stocks can fall up to 95 percent also. Now, there is some kind of breathing space and SEBI is trying to discourage naked shorting," he added.

"A lot of NBFCs and smaller banks, where there are shorts, there might be some short-covering. Any ban to discourage short-selling does not work globally. You may see some short-covering in a lot of stocks on Monday, but at the end, stocks will find their value on their own," he said.

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, Samco Securities also said these were good steps to reduce excessive volatility.

"Market-wise limits have been reduced. This means more stocks are likely to go into F&O trading ban period. Also, there is a practical short-selling cap at Rs 500 crore that's been levied. If someone wants to speculate beyond prescribed limits of Rs 500 crore, they will need to put up twice the margin which will be blocked for three months. This, practically, is like Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) measure taken for stocks a couple of years ago. Great proactive steps by the regulator," he explained.

He feels the impact of this circular would be highest on stocks with very high volatility.

"Stocks like NCC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jindal Steel & Power, Just Dial, Adani Enterprises, Canara Bank, SAIL, Punjab National Bank, Yes Bank, PVR and Vodafone Idea would be the 11 stocks that would probably go into ban period. Effectively about 10-12 percent of the F&O stocks would be impacted. For most other stocks, even if MWPL are restricted, open interest is far lower to have any meaningful impact," he said.

The SEBI in its release on March 20 said: "The market-wide position limit on F&O stocks may be cut to 50 percent. We will raise cash market margins to 40 percent in a phased manner," the regulator said, adding, FPIs and MFs index derivative short bets are limited to their shareholdings and proposed margins would only be applied in the cash market.

The proposed margins rate may be applicable for a period of one month, the regulator said. "FPIs and MFs index F&O long bets are not to exceed cash and equivalents. We will raise margin for the non-F&O stocks to 40 percent in a phased manner," SEBI said.

SEBI said the revised market norms will be effective for one month from March 23.

