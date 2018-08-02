Majesco rises 8% on strong June quarter numbers

Shares of Majesco rose 8 percent intraday Thursday as comapny reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 consolidated net profit rose 47.5 percent at Rs 14.9 crore against Rs 10.1 crore Q4FY18.

The comapny had reported net loss of Rs 5.0 crore in Q1FY18.

Revenue was up 6.1 percent at Rs 229.4 crore against Rs 216.7 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 17 percent at Rs 18 crore and margin was at 7.85 percent.

At 14:40 hrs Majesco was quoting at Rs 478.85, up Rs 18.80, or 4.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil