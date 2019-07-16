'Maintain sell-on-rise approach as long as Nifty trades below 11,800'

Ajit Mishra

The markets witnessed a sharp sell-off last week and lost over 2 percent, pressurised by weak local cues and not so supportive global markets for the week ended July 12.

The earnings season would gain pace this week and some of the prominent names like Wipro, Yes Bank, ACC, Dabur India, Indigo, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank will announce their numbers during the week along with several others.

Besides, the progress of monsoon, crude oil movement, and global developments will also remain on participants’ radar.

The market was already in a bad shape due to continuous underperformance of the broader indices and with the recent slide in the benchmark indices turned participants more cautious.

We expect further slide in the benchmark and suggest continuing with sell-on-rise approach till Nifty holds below 11,800.

On the downside, the index may find support around 11,400. On the other hand, stocks may see volatile swings across the board in reaction to the earnings. We advise focusing on stock selection and trade management.

Here are the top three stocks that could give 5 percent return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 1,580| Stop loss: Rs 1,460| Upside: 5.3 percent

We are seeing a mixed trend on the banking front wherein Kotak Bank is showing tremendous resilience. It has been consolidating in a range near its record high for nearly two months and now trading on the verge of a fresh breakout.

The overall chart formation combined with the existence of major support around Rs 1,460 zone is adding to the positivity. We advise initiating fresh longs within Rs 1,495-1,500. It closed at Rs 1,508.10 on July 15, 2019.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd: Buy| Target: Rs 215| Stop loss: Rs 198| Upside: 5.4 percent

Power Grid has been hovering in a broader range after retesting its record high. The recent consolidation indicates healthy pause prior to further rise.

The chart formation indicates the possibility of consolidation to continue in the near future but the bias would remain on the positive side. Traders should utilise this dip to initiate fresh longs.

IndusInd Bank Ltd: Sell July Futures| Target: Rs 1,400| Stop loss: Rs 1,540| Downside: 5.7 percent

IndusInd Bank has been consolidating in a broader range with a bias on the negative side. It has recently failed to sustain above the resistance zone of multiple moving averages around Rs 1,560 and is drifting lower.

All indications are in favour of further slide ahead. We suggest creating fresh shorts within a given range of Rs 1,485-1,495.

The author is Vice President, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.