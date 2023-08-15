Mahindra unveils Global Pik Up concept for international markets

Mahindra on August 15 launched wide range of pick up trucks under the Global Pik Up vision

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd unveiled the Global Pik Up concept for the international market on August 15 at an event in Cape Town.

The Mahindra Global Pik Up is designed in Mumbai, for the world, the company’s management said on the new vehicle that is yet to hit production.

The company, which is a global leader in compact and mid-sized pickups, in a release said, “The new Global Pik Up, crafted with a focus on toughness, versatility, and capability, adheres to contemporary standards of pickup technology and safety. This vehicle represents Mahindra's commitment to providing an authentic experience that combines utility and innovation.”

The M&M Global PikUps come with a satin-finish titanium-gold paint that highlights the vehicle's “ultra-durable New Gen Ladder Frame platform, embodying the ‘GO FAR’ aspirations that define it”.

M&M said the new product can be used for off-roading, sports, commute, as well as overlanding. It will come with zip, zap, zoom drive modes, 5G connectivity, and a Gen II mHawk all-aluminium diesel engine.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said: “The new Global Pik Up marks a significant step in Mahindra's Go-Global Strategy. This robust and tough vehicle, engineered with cutting-edge technology, is not only versatile and capable but also meets high standards of safety. Our move with the Global Pik Up is poised to not only reinforce our presence in existing markets but also pave the way to new frontiers.”

The pickup's initial launch in existing markets, including South Africa, ANZ, Africa MENA & SCA, is expected to mark the first step in strengthening and expanding Mahindra's presence. Subsequently, ASEAN markets will witness the Global Pik Up’s introduction, reflecting a phase-wise strategy.

Commenting on the all-new vehicle designed for the global audience, R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said the “core principles of this concept lie in crafting a multifaceted vehicle for the contemporary era. Its blend of versatility and capability is fortified by state-of-the-art technologies such as Level-2 ADAS, immersive infotainment, and more”.

Combining functionality with aesthetics, it delivers a driving experience that is “comfortable and reliable. Further, the interior has been crafted to provide convenience, with luxurious touches and a spacious layout”.

As for the technological aspects, the Mahindra & Mahindra Global Pik Up has been designed to serve various lifestyle requirements. With its substantial cargo bed and commendable towing capacity, it offers a practical solution for diverse tasks, the automaker said. It added: “Whether it's transporting a boat to the lake, moving a horse trailer, or providing storage space for essential gear, the Global Pik Up stands as a reliable option.”

With safety as a core focus, the Global Pik Up aims to meet global standards, including a five-star rating, using advanced safety technologies. The vehicle's convenience and driving experience is elevated through innovative technology features, ensuring that it meets diverse needs without compromising quality or appearance, M7M further said.

“Inside, the infotainment system and immersive audio provide an enjoyable and entertaining journey for passengers. Mahindra's intelligent 4Xplore four-wheel-drive system further augments the Pik Up capabilities, making it suitable for diverse environments,” it added.