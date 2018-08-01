Mahindra & Mahindra July auto sales rise 13%; tractor growth at 13% but exports fall 4%

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 47,199 units in its automotive segment, registering a 13 percent year-on-year driven by commercial vehicle segment.

The company sold 41,819 units in year-ago period.

"Demand for commercial vehicles continues to be strong and the newly launched Furio range of ICVs augurs well for M&HCV business," Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector said.

"As we move into the festive season, we are confident of seeing a turnaround in the overall buying sentiment, coupled with the just announced Mahindra Marazzo, which is scheduled for

launch next month," he added.

Commercial vehicle sales grew by 28 percent year-on-year to 19,284 units and three-wheeler sales increased 47 percent to 5,540 units in Q1.

However, passenger vehicles segment registered a 6 percent degrowth to 19,781 units due to 7 percent fall in utility vehicles.

Total domestic sales jumped 12 percent year-on-year to 44,605 units and exports grew by 31 percent to 2,594 units, the company said in its filing.

Meanwhile, tractor sales increased 20 percent year-on-year to 22,679 units with domestic segment growth at 21 percent to 21,574 units but exports fell 4 percent to 1,105 units in month gone by.

"With the normal monsoon leading to healthy reservoir water storage levels, we expect the positive sentiment to continue during this festive season and boost tractor demand," Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector said.

At 12:39 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 934.10, up Rs 0.20, or 0.02 percent after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 943.25 on the BSE.