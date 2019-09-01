App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra & Mahindra's August auto sales drop 25% to 36,085 units

The company's total tractor sales (domestic + exports) were down 17 percent at 14,817 units in August 2019, as against 17,785 units in August 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) sold 36,085 units (domestic + export) in the month of August 2019, a drop of 25 percent from August 2018 sale of 48,324 units.

In the passenger vehicles segment (UVs, Cars and Vans) the company sold 13,507 vehicles against 19,758 vehicles.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 14,684 vehicles as compared to 20,326 vehicles in August 2018.

Close

In the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 354 vehicles, while exports stood at 2,521 vehicles.

related news

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M said, “The auto industry continues to be subdued in the month of August due to several external factors. We are optimistic and hopeful of a good festive season going ahead."

The company's total tractor sales (domestic + exports) were down 17 percent at 14,817 units in August 2019, as against 17,785 units in August 2018.

Its domestic sales were at 13,871 units versus 16,375 units during August 2018, while exports were at 946 units versus 1,410 units.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 1, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra and Mahindra

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.