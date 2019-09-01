Mahindra & Mahindra's August auto sales drop 25% to 36,085 units

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) sold 36,085 units (domestic + export) in the month of August 2019, a drop of 25 percent from August 2018 sale of 48,324 units.

In the passenger vehicles segment (UVs, Cars and Vans) the company sold 13,507 vehicles against 19,758 vehicles.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 14,684 vehicles as compared to 20,326 vehicles in August 2018.

In the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 354 vehicles, while exports stood at 2,521 vehicles.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M said, “The auto industry continues to be subdued in the month of August due to several external factors. We are optimistic and hopeful of a good festive season going ahead."

The company's total tractor sales (domestic + exports) were down 17 percent at 14,817 units in August 2019, as against 17,785 units in August 2018.