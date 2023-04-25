Mahindra Logistics slips as net profit crashes 97% YoY

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Mahindra Logistics shares drop as net profit crashes 97% YoY

Mahindra Logistics dropped two percent in the morning trade on April 25, a day after the company reported a 97 percent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 0.2 crore in the March quarter.

The company’s operating margin came in at 5.01 percent against 4.73 percent in the year-ago quarter. Mahindra Logistics’ revenue rose 17 percent YoY to Rs 1,272.51 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, the company said on April 24.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, diversified revenue portfolio across segments offset the muted growth in e-commerce for the quarter.

