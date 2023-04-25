 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Lifespace rallies on bagging Rs 850-crore redevelopment project

Shivam Shukla
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

The Mahindra Group company has been selected as a partner to redevelop a residential society in Mumbai’s Malad West neighbourhood

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited gained 3 percent in the morning trade on April 25 after the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group said it was selected as a partner to redevelop a residential society in Mumbai.

The project in the Malad West neighbourhood would offer Mahindra Lifespaces a revenue potential of nearly Rs 850 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

“We are happy to announce this addition to our society redevelopment portfolio. We foresee society redevelopment as an exciting opportunity for reputed real estate developers like Mahindra Lifespaces,” Amit Sinha, director and board member, Mahindra Lifespace, said.

In a city like Mumbai, with few prospects of greenfield construction due to a scarcity of land, redevelopment offered an exciting route for growth, he said.