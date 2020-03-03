Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price climbs 2% on partial de-notification of subsidiary

After six consecutive sessions of losses, shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers climbed almost 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on March 3, a day after it said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry approved a partial de-notification to its subsidiary.

In a regulatory filing on March 2, the company said, "the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has granted approval to Mahindra World City Developers Ltd (MWCDL) - a subsidiary of the company and the developer of the SEZ at Mahindra World City, Chennai - for partial de-notification of 55.90 hectares (de-notified land) in the non-processing area,"

"This de-notified land is a part of approximately 89 hectares which was leased earlier to another subsidiary of the company, Mahindra Integrated Township Ltd for undertaking residential developments in the part of the non-processing area," the company's BSE filing said.

Shares of the company traded 1.61 percent up at Rs 357 on BSE around 10:35 hours.