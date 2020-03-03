App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Lifespace Developers share price climbs 2% on partial de-notification of subsidiary

Shares of the company rose a day after it said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry approved a partial de-notification to its subsidiary.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After six consecutive sessions of losses, shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers climbed almost 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on March 3, a day after it said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry approved a partial de-notification to its subsidiary.

In a regulatory filing on March 2, the company said, "the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has granted approval to Mahindra World City Developers Ltd (MWCDL) - a subsidiary of the company and the developer of the SEZ at Mahindra World City, Chennai - for partial de-notification of 55.90 hectares (de-notified land) in the non-processing area,"

"This de-notified land is a part of approximately 89 hectares which was leased earlier to another subsidiary of the company, Mahindra Integrated Township Ltd for undertaking residential developments in the part of the non-processing area," the company's BSE filing said.

Close
Shares of the company traded 1.61 percent up at Rs 357 on BSE around 10:35 hours.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra Lifespace Developers

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.