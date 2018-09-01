Mahindra & Mahindra posts 14% growth in total sales for August; exports up 14%

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday reported 14 percent rise (year-on-year) in its auto sales for August at 48,324 units against 42,207 during the same month of last year. These includes both domestic and export sales as well, as per the company’s filing to the exchanges on Saturday.

Its total exports grew 14 percent at 2,951 units against 2,592 units in August of 2017. On a year to date basis, its exports have risen 61 percent so far at 14,922 units against 9,253 units.

Meanwhile, total domestic sales grew to 45,373 units against 39,615 units in the previous year.

However, there was a de-growth of 2 percent in its utility vehicles (UVs) business at 17,892 units against 18,255 year on year. LCV sales grew 22 percent at 19,178 units.

A huge jump of 113 percent was visible in case of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) at 1,148 units against 538 units last year.

Its three-wheeler sales grew 35 percent at 5,289 units against 3,906 units.

"The auto industry remained subdued in August with low sentiments due to some external factors. Our CV portfolio including our Trucks and Buses continue to post robust growth. With the launch of the Marazzo scheduled next week, we hope to see buoyancy in our passenger vehicle numbers. With the upcoming festive season, we do expect a much improved traction for passenger and commercial vehicles alike,” Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a statement.

The stock has gained over 3 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has fallen around 2 percent. At the close of market hours, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 965.25, down Rs 17.15, or 1.75 percent, on the BSE.