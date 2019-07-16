App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M falls 2% after CLSA downgrades to 'sell' citing weak earnings growth ahead

The investment firm slashed its target price to Rs 590 from Rs 690 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Mahindra and Mahindra shares fell 2 percent intraday on July 16 after global brokerage house CLSA downgraded its rating on the stock to 'sell' from 'underperform', citing weak earnings growth ahead.

The investment firm also slashed its target price to Rs 590 from Rs 690 per share.

"Subsidiary investments have been rising but profit contribution is subdued. Standalone free cashflow turned negative in FY19," the brokerage said, adding core working capital deteriorated while capex and investments rose.

CLSA cut its FY20-21 EPS estimates by 5-10 percent. It expects volumes and profit to fall 6 percent and 18 percent, respectively from FY19-21.

The stock was quoting at Rs 625.25, down Rs 6.40, or 1.01 percent on the BSE at 1108 hours IST.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 11:26 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra and Mahindra

