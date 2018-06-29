App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra CIE Automotive rises 9% after 5% equity changed hands through block deal

About 1.9 crore equity shares exchanged through a block deal trade at Rs 248.70 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra CIE Automotive share price gained more than 9 percent intraday on Friday after a big block deal on the National Stock Exchange.

About 1.9 crore equity shares (representing 5 percent paid up equity capital) exchanged through a block deal trade at Rs 248.70 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.

Mahindra CIE is a multi-technology automotive components supplier. It is a subsidiary of the CIE Automotive group of Spain; an industrial group specialised in supplying components and subassemblies for the automotive market, which has presence across the globe.

At 14:32 hrs Mahindra CIE Automotive was quoting at Rs 256.30, up Rs 11.50, or 4.70 percent.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 02:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Mahindra CIE Automotive

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.