Mahindra CIE Automotive rises 9% after 5% equity changed hands through block deal

Mahindra CIE Automotive share price gained more than 9 percent intraday on Friday after a big block deal on the National Stock Exchange.

About 1.9 crore equity shares (representing 5 percent paid up equity capital) exchanged through a block deal trade at Rs 248.70 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.

Mahindra CIE is a multi-technology automotive components supplier. It is a subsidiary of the CIE Automotive group of Spain; an industrial group specialised in supplying components and subassemblies for the automotive market, which has presence across the globe.

At 14:32 hrs Mahindra CIE Automotive was quoting at Rs 256.30, up Rs 11.50, or 4.70 percent.