Mahindra CIE Automotive gains on robust December quarter numbers

Mahindra CIE Automotive shares were trading more than a percent higher in the morning trade on on February 23, a day after it reported strong numbers for the December quarter.

At 10.29 am, shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive were trading at Rs 392 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.3 percent from the previous close. The stock also tested an intraday high of Rs 399.20.

The company's net profit for the December quarter tripled on year to reach Rs 195 crore on strong operational performance and exceptional gain.

The company recorded an exceptional gain of Rs 37.87 crore for the quarter, a significant improvement from the exceptional loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the same period last year.

