App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra and Mahindra slumps after US probe into Fiat Chrysler Jeep complaint

Fiat Chrysler has filed a complaint against M&M alleging infringement of intellctual property if it jeep design.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) fell as much as 2.86 percent after a US regulator announced a probe into a complaint filed by Fiat Chrysler.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 951.00 and an intraday low of Rs 913.50.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) on September 11 said it will investigate the patent of M&M's ROXOR vehicle following Fiat Chrysler's complaint.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has filed a complaint alleging that M&M infringed upon the intellectual property rights of its Jeep design.

The regulator has said it will complete the probe within 45 days.

The stock has lost almost 5 percent in the past 3 sessions.

At 10:42 hrs, Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 925.95, down 1.54 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 11:12 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.