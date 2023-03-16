Maharashtra leads in new investor registrations even as retail mojo nosedives

Maharashtra, one of the country's most prosperous and industrially advanced states, led the rally of new investor registration in the April-January period of FY23, data released by NSE Market Pulse shows.

Out of the 11 million new investor registrations in FY23 so far, Maharashtra has a share of 15.5 percent, accounting for 1.7 million new investors. Uttar Pradesh remained in the second spot and registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop, accounting for 1.5 million new registrations. The country's most populous state's total share in the new investor registration pie is 13.4 percent.

States like Gujarat and Rajasthan that figure in the top 5 states have been slipping, and their share stood at 6.3 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, which have been leaders, saw a huge decline of 39 percent YoY in new investor registrations this year.

Delhi slipped to the 10th position with its share dropping to 5 percent and a 44 percent YoY drop in new registrations. Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka overtook Delhi contributing to a total of 16 percent of the new registrations

Belying the narrative of market participation reaching the inner recesses of the country, the NSE Market Pulse data shows that new investor registration remained concentrated in a few districts, most of them strong, thriving urban hubs. Delhi and Mumbai maintained the first and second spot respectively, together accounting for 11.8 percent share, followed by Pune at 1.8 percent, Bengaluru at 1.4 percent, Ahmedabad at 1.1 percent, and Surat at 1 percent. Barring Surat and Ahmedabad, all other districts in the top-10 pack witnessed an increase in their registrations.

Taking Stock | Market ekes out gains amid volatility; metals drag, realty up Individual investors' total turnover and trade volume remained concentrated in these 10 districts over the course of the last fiscal year. In January 2023, the contribution of the top 10 districts in the total cash market turnover dropped marginally to 44.5 percent from 44.9 percent in the previous month. The share of Delhi and Mumbai remained stable at 10.7 percent and 13.7 percent. Retail investors on the retreat The trend of new investor registrations taking a drubbing in the last two quarters is in line with the falling share of retail investors in the total turnover in the capital markets. As of January 2023, the share of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) expanded 444 basis points (bps) and 175 bps MoM to 17 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. The share of retail investors contracted 430bps month on month to 33.9 percent, the lowest in post-pandemic years. Their share in the overall fiscal, however, contracted 434 bps YoY from the previous year. Despite these numbers, the bullish rally in the Indian markets for the past two years has been bolstered by a new crop of retail investors who have been making their presence felt by their sheer contribution to the turnover in the cash and equity derivatives market. Their share in the cash market turnover rose markedly by 12 percentage points from 33 percent in FY16 to 45 percent in FY21, which, in part, offset the decline in the share of FIIs, DIIs and public and private corporates during the same period.

