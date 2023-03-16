 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Maharashtra leads in new investor registrations even as retail mojo nosedives

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 16, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh held on to the second spot but registered a 2.9 percent YoY drop, accounting overall for 1.5 million new registrations

Maharashtra, one of the country's most prosperous and industrially advanced states, led the rally of new investor registration in the April-January period of FY23, data released by NSE Market Pulse shows.

Out of the 11 million new investor registrations in FY23 so far, Maharashtra has a share of 15.5 percent, accounting for 1.7 million new investors. Uttar Pradesh remained in the second spot and registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop, accounting for 1.5 million new registrations. The country's most populous state's total share in the new investor registration pie is 13.4 percent.

States like Gujarat and Rajasthan that figure in the top 5 states have been slipping, and their share stood at 6.3 percent and 6 percent, respectively.   Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, which have been leaders, saw a huge decline of 39 percent YoY in new investor registrations this year.

Delhi slipped to the 10th position with its share dropping to 5 percent and a 44 percent YoY drop in new registrations. Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka overtook Delhi contributing to a total of 16 percent of the new registrations