Mahanagar Gas rises 4% post Q1 nos; Citi maintains buy with target Rs 1,000

Share price of Mahanagar Gas added 4.5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company reported strong numbers in the quarter ended at June 2018.

The company's Q1 profit increased by 3.2 percent to Rs 128 crore versus Rs 124.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue jumped 16.7 percent to Rs 619.4 crore versus Rs 530.9 crore.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,000

Citi has maintained buy rating on Mahanagar Gas with a target of Rs 1,000 per share.

The company has reported strong quarter with EBITDA and net profits were ahead of estimates. It also recorded sharp sequential recovery after disappointing Q4, said Citi.

The volume growth was at 12% yoy, benefits from low base. The 1Q EBITDA margins improved qoq from Rs 7/scm to Rs 8.1/sc.

Given the overhang of further stake sale by promoter, Citi prefers IGL & Petronet LNG.

Brokerage: CLSA | Target: Rs 1,380

The broking house CLSA raised EPS by 3-4% and target price to Rs 1,380 from Rs 1,200 per share.

According to CLSA, favourable economics driving up CNG demand, also margins to stay strong after a recent price hike in June.

It expects PE discount to IGL should shrink.

At 09:27 hrs Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 931, up Rs 19.80, or 2.17 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil