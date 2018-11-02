App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Magma Fincorp Q2 net rises marginally to Rs 77 cr

Assets under management (AUM) of the company increased by 6 percent year-on-year to Rs 16,623 crore during the quarter under review, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Magma Fincorp reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 77 crore for the quarter ended September, from Rs 73 crore in the year-ago period.

Assets under management (AUM) of the company increased by 6 percent year-on-year to Rs 16,623 crore during the quarter under review, a release said.

The company's disbursements grew at 34 percent, while net interest margins (NIMs) rose by 70 basis points to 9 percent in the quarter.

Vehicle finance disbursements rose 21 percent, driven by a growth of 62 percent for commercial vehicles and 33 percent for the used assets segment.

related news

In the mortgage business, home loan disbursement grew 219 percent, according to the release.

The SME business saw its disbursement grow by 67 percent year-on-year during the quarter.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) of the firm stood at 9.5 percent and net NPA at 4.4 percent.

Kailash Baheti, group chief financial officer, Magma Fincorp, said the company's cost of fund stood at 9.1 percent during the quarter, and the firm expects to increase the borrowing cost by 25 to 50 basis points in upcoming quarters.

The company sold Rs 500 crore of its loan asset, mainly from vehicle finance, to banks and mutual fund in October.

It plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through securitisation in the next two months, said Baheti.

The company general insurance arm, Magma HDI, registered a steady growth of 68 percent year-on-year in gross written premium (GWP).

Motor insurance contributed 78 percent of the company's portfolio.

Its scrip ended the day 0.75 percent up at Rs 107.35 apiece on the BSE, against 1.68 percent rise in the benchmark.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Magma Fincorp #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.