Magma Fincorp Q2 net rises marginally to Rs 77 cr

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Magma Fincorp reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 77 crore for the quarter ended September, from Rs 73 crore in the year-ago period.

Assets under management (AUM) of the company increased by 6 percent year-on-year to Rs 16,623 crore during the quarter under review, a release said.

The company's disbursements grew at 34 percent, while net interest margins (NIMs) rose by 70 basis points to 9 percent in the quarter.

Vehicle finance disbursements rose 21 percent, driven by a growth of 62 percent for commercial vehicles and 33 percent for the used assets segment.

In the mortgage business, home loan disbursement grew 219 percent, according to the release.

The SME business saw its disbursement grow by 67 percent year-on-year during the quarter.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) of the firm stood at 9.5 percent and net NPA at 4.4 percent.

Kailash Baheti, group chief financial officer, Magma Fincorp, said the company's cost of fund stood at 9.1 percent during the quarter, and the firm expects to increase the borrowing cost by 25 to 50 basis points in upcoming quarters.

The company sold Rs 500 crore of its loan asset, mainly from vehicle finance, to banks and mutual fund in October.

It plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore through securitisation in the next two months, said Baheti.

The company general insurance arm, Magma HDI, registered a steady growth of 68 percent year-on-year in gross written premium (GWP).

Motor insurance contributed 78 percent of the company's portfolio.

Its scrip ended the day 0.75 percent up at Rs 107.35 apiece on the BSE, against 1.68 percent rise in the benchmark.