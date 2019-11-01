Macro Matters | PMI manufacturing data fail to show any green shoots from festive demand

Stock market running well ahead of the economic fundamentals
Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Array ( [A18ID] => 1569649150129.786114 [MarketGidStorage] => {"0":{"svspr":"https://www.moneycontrol.com/","svsds":1,"TejndEEDj":"h_ci6UIao"},"C272546":{"page":1}} [pmtimesig] => [[1572595491095,0]] [GED_PLAYLIST_ACTIVITY] => W3sidSI6IlBFL1QiLCJ0c2wiOjE1NzI1OTc0MTcsIm52IjowLCJ1cHQiOjE1NzI1OTc0MDcsImx0IjoxNTcyNTk3NDA3fV0. ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: