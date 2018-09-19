App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macquarie raises Nifty 1-year target to 12,000, says macro risks higher but not alarming

Macquarie feels the valuation risk is limited to benchmark indices while midcap is still vulnerable.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Macquarie India believes cyclical recovery is clearly getting broad-based with infra having turned around and real estate is at the inflection point.

The global brokerage house said the macro risks have increased but are not alarming yet.

The Indian rupee depreciated 14 percent this year to hit record low of 72.97 a dollar and crude oil prices jumped nearly 19 percent to $79 a barrel which both hit trade deficit of the country. In addition, escalated US-China trade tensions added fuel to the fire but improving fundamentals is the only positive and enough to support market.

The Nifty50 gained more than 8 percent and the Sensex rallied nearly 11 percent year-to-date while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 10 percent and 15 percent respectively.

Macquarie feels the valuation risk is limited to benchmark indices while midcap is still vulnerable.

It holds a Neutral stance on banks & metals while it has positive view on cement, real estate, industrials, IT & autos.

The research house raised 1-year Nifty target to 12,000 based on 16.6x FY20 estimated earnings.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 10:12 am

tags #FII View #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.