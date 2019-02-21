Macquarie bats for TCS, HCL Tech and L&T Info even as NASSCOM hints at caution

Nasscom is doing away with the guidance for fiscal 2020 for the IT sector in the light of macro-economic factors such as Brexit and trade wars, but that should not keep investors away from IT stocks as there are many potential winners.

Macquarie in a recent note said that NASSCOM’s survey hints at the cautiously optimistic outlook for FY20, but select large and mid-cap stocks should do well.

Hiring trends in CY19 are expected to be similar to CY18. The global investment bank expects growth of most IT companies in India to improve in FY20. Deal wins in 9MFY19 to translate into better revenue growth in FY20.

Deal wins have been strong for Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra. The global investment bank sees revenue growth in these largecaps in the range of 230-410 bps in FY20.

Macquarie expects FY20 US dollar revenue growth to remain higher in midcaps than largecaps. It expects the organic growth rate to be the strongest in TCS among the large-cap space.

Among top picks in the IT space, Macquarie bets on TCS and HCL Tech in the large-cap space and among the midcaps, the global investment bank likes L&T Infotech.

According to NASSCOM, the IT industry is undergoing a huge transformation in the light of digitization wave. There is a need to look at the sector in a different lens and metrics that allow fair judgment of the sector.

The Q3 results have more hits than misses. Positive demand environment, especially for the banking and the financial services insurance (BFSI) and retail segments were the highlights of the December quarter results.

"Both revenue and margin were in-line with estimates at an aggregate level. Revenue grew 2.2 percent QoQ (highest 3Q since FY14) and EBIT margins were flat. Within tier-1 IT, Infosys and Tech Mahindra posted relative revenue beat while LTI, Zensar and Sonata delivered revenue beat within tier-2 IT," HDFC Securities said in a note.