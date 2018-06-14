Macquarie neutral on TCS with target Rs 1600; don't see regulatory challenge to buyback

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shed 2 percent intraday Thursday as foreign broking house Macquarie has maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,600 per share.

Macquarie don't see any regulatory challenge to buyback, while it expect company to post 10.8% YoY growth in dollar revenue in FY19.

It feels policy on cash return to shareholders remains unchanged.

In the largecap IT space Macquarie prefers HCL Tech ahead of Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra & Wipro.

The board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on June 15, 2018.

At 13:32 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 1,793.45, down Rs 30.75, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,840.

Posted by Rakesh Patil