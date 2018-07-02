Macquarie maintains outperform rating on Godrej Consumer, target Rs 1,285

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products touched 52-week high of Rs 1,241.95, rising 1.4 percent intraday Monday as Macquarie maintained outperform rating with a target of Rs 1,285 per share.

The research house sees strong recovery in household insecticides.

The company's EPS estimates ahead by 7-9% for FY19-20, while the stock is trading at a 37x FY20 earnings, it added.

At 14:34 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 1,239.55, up Rs 14.65, or 1.20 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 14.68 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 84.44. The latest book value of the company is Rs 64.55 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil