Macquarie cuts Ujjivan Financial target to Rs 460, maintains outperform

Research house Macquarie has maintained outperform rating on Ujjivan Financial Services with a potential upside of 40 percent. However, it has cut target to Rs 460 from Rs 490 to build higher cost of funds.

According to firm, the rising bond yield concerns are overdone and changing liability mix being overlooked.

It believes that the company is on track to deliver 35 percent loan CAGR and 16 percent RoE by FY21.

15 percent correction in the past 3 months provides attractive entry price. At 1.9x FY20 PBV, the risk-reward is very favourable, it added.

At 13:14 hrs Ujjivan Financial Services was quoting at Rs 330, up Rs 1.40, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 432.05 and 52-week low Rs 314.25 on 11 May, 2018 and 28 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.62 percent below its 52-week high and 5.01 percent above its 52-week low.

