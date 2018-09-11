App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macquarie cuts Ujjivan Financial target to Rs 460, maintains outperform

Research firm believes that the company is on track to deliver 35 percent loan CAGR and 16 percent RoE by FY21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Research house Macquarie has maintained outperform rating on Ujjivan Financial Services with a potential upside of 40 percent. However, it has cut target to Rs 460 from Rs 490 to build higher cost of funds.

According to firm, the rising bond yield concerns are overdone and changing liability mix being overlooked.

It believes that the company is on track to deliver 35 percent loan CAGR and 16 percent RoE by FY21.

15 percent correction in the past 3 months provides attractive entry price. At 1.9x FY20 PBV, the risk-reward is very favourable, it added.

At 13:14 hrs Ujjivan Financial Services was quoting at Rs 330, up Rs 1.40, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 432.05 and 52-week low Rs 314.25 on 11 May, 2018 and 28 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.62 percent below its 52-week high and 5.01 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 01:19 pm

