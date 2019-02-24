App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

M-cap of seven of top-10 most valued cos slumps Rs 67,980.60 crore

The m-cap of TCS slumped Rs 39,400 crore to Rs 7,22,671.77 crore, emerging as the worst hit among the top-10 firms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Seven of the top-10 most-valued companies of the country together lost Rs 67,980.60 crore in market valuation last week, dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) which took the sharpest hit. While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed fall in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on February 22, rest three -- HDFC, SBI and ICICI Bank -- made gains.

The m-cap of TCS slumped Rs 39,400 crore to Rs 7,22,671.77 crore, emerging as the worst hit among the top-10 firms.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dropped Rs 8,147.3 crore to Rs 2,36,796.56 crore and that of RIL tumbled Rs 6,909.15 crore to Rs 7,81,303.97 crore.

The m-cap of ITC declined Rs 6,454.28 crore to Rs 3,36,040.81 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 3,669.67 crore to Rs 3,20,375.12 crore.

related news

HDFC Bank's valuation fell by Rs 2,263.71 crore to Rs 5,69,336.21 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped Rs 1,136.44 crore to Rs 3,82,666.64 crore.

On the other side, SBI added Rs 6,961.83 crore to Rs 2,41,633.86 crore in its m-cap.

Also, ICICI Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 6,287.7 crore to Rs 2,26,639.17 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,694.18 crore to Rs 3,24,225.57 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, Sensex rose 62.53 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 35,871.48 on February 22.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Business #India #markets

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.