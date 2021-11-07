MARKET NEWS

M-cap of eight of top-10 most-valued companies jumps over Rs 1.18 lakh crore

A special one-hour Muhurat trading session was held on Diwali (November 4) to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year, called 'Vikram Samvat'.

PTI
November 07, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
Representative image

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,18,930.01 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India (SBI) emerging as the lead gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 760.69 points or 1.28 per cent.

Markets were closed on Friday on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank were the only laggards from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 40,782.04 crore to reach Rs 12,98,015.62 crore.

SBI added Rs 25,033.54 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,73,406.02 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 17,158.49 crore to Rs 7,18,890.08 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 10,153.08 crore to Rs 5,24,370.77 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 7,502.68 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,54,304.34 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped Rs 6,978.29 crore to Rs 5,69,458.69 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 6,453.41 crore to Rs 8,82,981.83 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation went higher by Rs 4,868.48 crore to Rs 4,07,881.48 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined Rs 24,612.17 crore to Rs 15,85,074.58 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation dipped Rs 13,680.32 crore to Rs 5,42,827.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most-valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Tags: #Business #m-cap #market capitalisation #Market news
first published: Nov 7, 2021 02:00 pm

