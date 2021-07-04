MARKET NEWS

M-cap of eight of 10 most valued firms falls by Rs 65,176 crore

Only Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever emerged as gainers from the top-10 list.

PTI
July 04, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
The market valuation of TCS dropped by Rs 20,400.27 crore to Rs 1,230,138.03 crore.

Eight of the 10 most valued firms witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 65,176.78 crore in the market valuation last week, mainly dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank.

The market valuation of TCS dropped by Rs 20,400.27 crore to Rs 1,230,138.03 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 18,113.03 crore to reach Rs 818,313.66 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dipped Rs 5,837.3 crore to Rs 4,46,941.10 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 5,762.02 crore to Rs 4,43,404.75 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 4,614.48 crore to Rs 3,62,047.96 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 3,748.34 crore to Rs 3,78,894.38 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped Rs 3,697.15 crore to Rs 340,237.26 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 3,004.19 crore to Rs 6,67,911.74 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of RIL zoomed Rs 15,785.21 crore to Rs 1,349,794.23 crore.

Also, Hindustan Unilever added Rs 9,245.63 crore taking its valuation to Rs 584,695.18 crore.

In the 10 most valued firms chart, Reliance Industries was placed at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE index declined by 440.37 points or 0.83 percent.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary
#Business #Companies #India #Market #value
first published: Jul 4, 2021 12:06 pm

