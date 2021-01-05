MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

M-cap of BSE-listed companies zoom to record high of over Rs 191 lakh crore

Till Monday’s trade, markets recorded their ninth straight session of gain. During this time, the BSE Sensex jumped 2,622.84 points or 5.75 percent and closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time on Monday.

PTI
January 05, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Total market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE has zoomed to a record high of over Rs 191 lakh crore.

Till Monday’s trade, markets recorded their ninth straight session of gain. During this time, the BSE Sensex jumped 2,622.84 points or 5.75 percent and closed above the 48,000-mark for the first time on Monday.

In the past nine trading sessions, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms have jumped a whopping Rs 12,89,863.39 crore to a record Rs 1,91,69,186.44 crore ($2.6 trillon).

Approval of two COVID-19 vaccines has brought cheers to the domestic market.

Also, positive global cues favoured the market sentiment.

Close

Related stories

In early Tuesday trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at Rs 1,91,25,467.48 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited is the country’s most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 12,49,218.49 crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 11,50,105.91 crore).

In a memorable year 2020, the Sensex gained 15.7 percent where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.

Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore in 2020 helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
PTI
TAGS: #BSE #Business #market capitalisation (m-cap) #Market news
first published: Jan 5, 2021 11:49 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.