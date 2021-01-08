MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

M-cap of BSE-listed companies zoom to fresh record high of over Rs 195.21 lakh crore

The BSE Sensex surged 471.31 points to a high of 48,564.63 on Friday.

PTI
January 08, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over Rs 195.21 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday as markets returned to winning ways after two days of decline.

Helped by the rally in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to Rs 1,95,21,653.40 crore ($2.6 trillion) in early trade.

The BSE Sensex surged 471.31 points to a high of 48,564.63 on Friday.

Equity indices had declined for the second straight session till Thursday.

Last year, the Sensex gained 15.7 percent where the benchmark index witnessed both ruthless selling and massive buying.

Close
Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore in 2020 helped by massive returns in the equity market which had a roller coaster ride during the year hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI
TAGS: #BSE #Business #m-cap #market capitalisation #Market news
first published: Jan 8, 2021 12:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.