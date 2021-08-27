MARKET NEWS

English
M-cap of BSE-listed companies rises to record Rs 243.73 lakh crore

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 175.62 points to close above the 56,000-mark for the first time on Friday. During the day, it gained 239.13 points to 56,188.23.

PTI
August 27, 2021 / 07:00 PM IST
File image

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,43,73,800.36 crore on Friday, driven by an upbeat sentiment in equities.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 175.62 points to close above the 56,000-mark for the first time on Friday. During the day, it gained 239.13 points to 56,188.23.

At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 2,43,73,800.36 crore.

Investors have gained Rs 2,20,292.05 crore in two days of market rally.

"Indian benchmark indices remained in positive territory even as global markets traded mixed as investors awaited announcements from the Jackson Hole Economic symposium," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

UltraTech Cement was the biggest gainer in the 30-share pack, gaining 3.57 per cent, followed by L&T, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank.

In contrast, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Nestle India were among the laggards.

"Indian equity markets hit a record high as Nifty-50 closed just above 16,700 while Sensex closed above 56,000. Markets around the globe will closely track the Jackson Hole symposium which will be held later this evening," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 1.04 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices closed with gains, led by capital goods (2.14 per cent) and basic materials (1.69 per cent).
first published: Aug 27, 2021 06:59 pm

