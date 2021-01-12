MARKET NEWS

M-cap of BSE-listed companies at all-time high of Rs 197.46 lakh crore

At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,97,46,939.57 crore ($2.6 trillion).

PTI
January 12, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies jumped to a fresh all-time high of Rs 197.46 lakh crore on Tuesday, driven by bullish market sentiment.

At close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,97,46,939.57 crore ($2.6 trillion).

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at a record 49,517.11, up 247.79 points.

"Domestic equities remained resilient and firm as it recovered sharply from day's low and recorded fresh highs. We continue to believe that fundamentals of market remain intact considering sustained rebound in economic activities and government's continuous endeavour to bolster economic activities," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

SBI was the top gainer among the frontline companies, gaining 3.65 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Sector-wise, BSE telecom, realty, energy, oil and gas, utilities, auto and finance indices gained as much as 2.85 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and small cap indices climbed up to 0.44 per cent.
