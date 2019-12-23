Lux tanks 7% on promoter stake selling

Shares of Lux Industries fell more than 7 percent on December 23 after promoters offloaded some stake in the company.

The stock closed at Rs 1,300.90, down Rs 99.95, or 7.13 percent on the BSE and it traded with big volumes on the exchange.

It traded with volumes of 17,13,700 shares, compared to its five-day average of 626 shares, an increase of 2,73,566.56 percent and volumes showed an increase of 1,29,922.76 percent compared to its thirty day average of 1,318 shares.

Promoters Ashok Kumar Todi, Pradip Kumar Todi, Prabha Devi Todi, Bimla Devi Todi and Shobha Devi Todi sold 1.04 percent, 0.99 percent, 0.40 percent, 0.89 percent and 0.89 percent stake respectively, through block deals today on the BSE and NSE, the company said in its BSE filing.