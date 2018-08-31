App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin surges nearly 5% on USFDA approval for potassium chloride oral solution

Potassium Chloride Oral Solution is the generic version of Genus' Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin added nearly 5 percent intraday Friday as company received USFDA approval for generic potassium chloride oral solution USP.

The company has received approval for its potassium chloride oral solution USP, 20 mEq/15 mL (10%) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20%) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Lupin's Potassium Chloride Oral Solution is the generic version of Genus' Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP.

It is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods and/or diuretic dose reduction are insufficient.

Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP had annual sales of approximately USD 184.95 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data.

At 14:01 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 935.35, up Rs 41.70, or 4.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 02:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.