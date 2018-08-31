Lupin surges nearly 5% on USFDA approval for potassium chloride oral solution

Shares of Lupin added nearly 5 percent intraday Friday as company received USFDA approval for generic potassium chloride oral solution USP.

The company has received approval for its potassium chloride oral solution USP, 20 mEq/15 mL (10%) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20%) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Lupin's Potassium Chloride Oral Solution is the generic version of Genus' Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP.

It is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods and/or diuretic dose reduction are insufficient.

Potassium Chloride Oral Solution USP had annual sales of approximately USD 184.95 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data.

At 14:01 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 935.35, up Rs 41.70, or 4.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil