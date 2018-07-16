Lupin stock falls 3% despite approval from UK MHRA for Goa facility with no critical observations

Lupin share price remained under pressure, falling 3 percent intraday on Monday despite getting approval from the UK health regulator for Goa facility with no critical observations. The fall in scrip price was in addition to 2 percent loss seen in the previous session.

The pharma major has received approval from UK MHRA (United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for its Goa facility.

The unit was inspected by UK MHRA in March 2018 and there were no critical or major observations cited, it said.

Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director said the outcome of this inspection was a positive and encouraging sign for the company and is a testament to commitment to maintain global manufacturing standards and best practices.

At 11:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 846.60, down Rs 18.60, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.