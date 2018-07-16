App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin stock falls 3% despite approval from UK MHRA for Goa facility with no critical observations

The pharma major has received approval from UK MHRA (United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for its Goa facility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lupin share price remained under pressure, falling 3 percent intraday on Monday despite getting approval from the UK health regulator for Goa facility with no critical observations. The fall in scrip price was in addition to 2 percent loss seen in the previous session.

The pharma major has received approval from UK MHRA (United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for its Goa facility.

The unit was inspected by UK MHRA in March 2018 and there were no critical or major observations cited, it said.

Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director said the outcome of this inspection was a positive and encouraging sign for the company and is a testament to commitment to maintain global manufacturing standards and best practices.

At 11:18 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 846.60, down Rs 18.60, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 11:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.