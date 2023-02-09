 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin shares trade flat ahead of Q3 result; here's what to expect

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 09, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

The EBIDTA margin is likely to improve sequentially on the back of a marginal recovery in US sales and sustained cost-cutting measures

Shares of Lupin erased early gains to trade flat on January 9 as investors bet in anticipation of the drugmaker's December quarter results due later in the day.

The shares moved higher in early trade after the company said it got the US Food and Drug Administration’s nod to market Glycopyrrolate injection.

Glycopyrrolate is used in the treatment of ulcers in adults and children and has an estimated annual sales of $39 million in the US.

At 2.48 pm, Lupin was trading 0.10 percent lower at Rs 774.50 on the National Stock Exchange.