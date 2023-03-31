 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Lupin shares slip as US FDA issues ten observations for Pithampur unit

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Lupin's Pithampur plant also holds significance for the company as it plans to manufacture the generic of Spiriva at the facility. Spiriva is a prescription drug that is used long term to improve breathing in people with certain respiratory conditions.

Pharma companies are facing the heat of heightened regulatory scrutiny from the US Food and Drugs Administration.

Shares of Lupin declined in morning trade on March 31 as the US Food and Drugs Administration issued Form 483 with ten observations for the company's Pithampur unit.

This comes just a few months after the company received Form-483 with eight observations for its Mandideep-based manufacturing facility. Previously, the company has also received Form 483 with five observations at its Nagpur unit which manufactures injectables.

The US FDA issues a Form 483 when a facility fails to comply with the drug  regulator's manufacturing norms. In the recent quarters, domestic pharma companies have faced the heat of heightened regulatory scrutiny from the US FDA after physical checks began post COVID. The US FDA's approval plays a vital role for Indian pharma companies since sales from the US market make up a big chunk of revenue for these drugmakers.

At 09.59 am, shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 640 on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.90 percent from the previous close. The stock has also shed around 13 percent in 2023 so far.