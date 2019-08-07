App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin shares gain over 4% after Q1 results

The drug firm on August 7 reported a 49.46 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 303.05 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on account of robust sales in India and overseas.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Lupin on August 7 gained over 4 percent after the company reported a 49.46 percent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The scrip of Lupin gained 4.11 percentto close at Rs 781.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.72 percent to Rs 786.40.

At the NSE, shares rose 3.46 percent to close at Rs 776.90.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 202.76 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated sales for the quarter under review also rose to Rs 4,355.83 crore as against Rs 3,774.57 crore during the same period a year ago.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

