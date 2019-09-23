Lupin shares decline on USFDA observations for Tarapur facility

The inspection at the Tarapur facility closed with three observations.
Shares of Lupin fell more than 1 percent in early trade on September 23 after the company received three observations from USFDA.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has carried out inspection at its Tarapur manufacturing (API) facility. The inspection was carried out between September 16 to September 20, 2019.
The inspection at the Tarapur facility closed with three observations.
The company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily.At 0932 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 749.50, down Rs 6.60, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.
