Lupin shares climb 4% on reports of receiving preferred coverage for a medicine

Shares of Lupin climbed almost 4 percent in the morning trade on BSE on April 23 after media reports suggested that its medicine Solosec oral granules had received preferred coverage, effective immediately on the Express Scripts National Preferred, Flex, and Basic commercial formularies.

However, there is no regulatory filing by the company on BSE or NSE regarding this.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the development.

Shares of Lupin traded 3.05 percent up at Rs 831.05 on BSE around 10:35 hours.

Shares of most pharma companies were trading with healthy gains. Stocks such as Pfizer, Glenmark, Jubilant Life and Hikal jumped up to 6 percent on BSE.

Around 10:35 hours, as many as 59 stocks of the BSE Healthcare index were in the green while 10 were in the red.