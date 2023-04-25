 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin shares bounce back 10.5% in one month; should investors jump on the bandwagon?

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

Opinion is split, but most analysts recommend waiting for more clarity from Lupin.

For all of 2022, Lupin struggled due to its poor financials, weak margin profile, and regulatory setbacks. The decline in the stock was so sharp that it plummeted around 23 percent in 2022. In comparison, the Nifty Pharma index lost around 11.4 percent in the same period.

The resumption of physical checks by the US Food and Drug Administration after the COVID period turned out to be a bane for this drugmaker as three of its facilities—Pithampur, Mandideep, and Nagpur—received multiple observations under Form 483. It is worth noting that the three manufacturing units received the US FDA's Form 483 within a span of just six months.

Aside from failing to keep up with the US FDA's heightened regulatory demands, Lupin has also been grappling with weak margins. Price erosion in the US market, high raw material costs and delayed launches due to increased scrutiny are a few reasons behind the company's weak margin profile.

However, riding a rebound across the pharma pack, the stock has managed to recover in the past month, gaining 10.5 percent during the period.