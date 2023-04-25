Lupin shares bounce back 10.5% in one month; should investors jump on the bandwagon?

For all of 2022, Lupin struggled due to its poor financials, weak margin profile, and regulatory setbacks. The decline in the stock was so sharp that it plummeted around 23 percent in 2022. In comparison, the Nifty Pharma index lost around 11.4 percent in the same period.

The resumption of physical checks by the US Food and Drug Administration after the COVID period turned out to be a bane for this drugmaker as three of its facilities—Pithampur, Mandideep, and Nagpur—received multiple observations under Form 483. It is worth noting that the three manufacturing units received the US FDA's Form 483 within a span of just six months.

Aside from failing to keep up with the US FDA's heightened regulatory demands, Lupin has also been grappling with weak margins. Price erosion in the US market, high raw material costs and delayed launches due to increased scrutiny are a few reasons behind the company's weak margin profile.

However, riding a rebound across the pharma pack, the stock has managed to recover in the past month, gaining 10.5 percent during the period.

Even though analysts on D-Street anticipate most pharma stocks to continue to ride the high tide, opinion seems to be divided when it comes to Lupin and so is the view on investing in the stock. Also Read: USFDA issues Form-483 with 10 observations to Lupin's Pithampur plant Related stories Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Out-of-pocket expenditure in total health expenditure sees 16% decline from 2014-15 to 2019-20: Govt...

Sebi issues notices to Essel Group's Amit Goenka, 7 others in Shirpur Gold Refinery fund diversion c... A fund manager who did not wish to be named stated that it might be the right opportunity to invest in Lupin as its margins are near its lifetime lows. "According to the trend-based assumption that margin erosion has bottomed out and will witness a reverse action hereon, investing in Lupin at the current juncture will mean limited downside and huge potential upside," the fund manager said. The expectation of an impending margin improvement for Lupin is also supported by a few key US launches in the drugmaker's kitty. Among them, the most crucial launch is that of the generic of Spiriva, a drug that is used for patients with respiratory problems. The drug has limited competition in the US market and holds a high-margin profile. Thanks to that, analysts are pinning their hopes of a turnaround in Lupin's financials on the launch of the new drug. Regardless, delays in the launch of the crucial drug have prompted scepticism among analysts—the drug was slated for launch in the fourth quarter of FY23. Now, with the company's latest Form 483 being issued at its Pithampur facility, investors will have to wait for the management's clarification on its impact on the launch of the generic Spiriva. Also Read: Nuvama sees high risk of OAI classification as Lupin facility faces US FDA heat It was Lupin's Pithampur unit-2 that received a Form 483 from the US FDA while the new drug was supposed to be produced at unit-3 of the Pithampur plant. However, there is still a lack of clarity when it comes to the timeline for the launch of the drug. Some analysts also expect the delay in the generic Spiriva's launch to remain an overhang for the stock, limiting its upside potential. Others, like Vineet Gala, founder of Xylem Investment Managers, expect to see some upside but would still prefer players like Dr Reddy's within the US generics space. The rationale behind Gala's choice is the persisting multiple challenges faced by Lupin, while Dr Reddy's is expected to benefit from the peaking of price pressures in the US. Even though Gala believes the one-offs in Lupin's US portfolio will help support its growth in the US market, he remains cautious of the company's digression from its core US generics business. All in all, the majority of analysts suggest a wait-and-watch mode for Lupin before bottom fishing as there are several uncertainties that are yet to be cleared up. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Vaibhavi Ranjan