Lupin share price gains on USFDA nod for rheumatic disorder drug

Lupin share price gained nearly a percent intraday on December 20 after the US health regulator approved a drug for treating rheumatic disorders.
The pharma major said it received the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), to market its Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05 percent, in that country.
Betamethasone is a generic equivalent of Diprolene ointment of Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp.
The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur (Unit 3) facility, the company said in its BSE filing.
Betamethasone is a corticosteroid for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.
This drug had annual sales of approximately $22 million in the US, IQVIA MAT data on September 2019 shows.