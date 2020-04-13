App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price gains 8% after Nagpur unit receives EIR from USFDA

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected the facility between January 6 and 10, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of Lupin gained 7.7 percent intraday on April 13 after the pharma major’s Nagpur facility received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator.

The stock has been on buyers' radar for fifth successive sessions and has risen more than 46 percent since April 1.


In fact, the entire pharma sector has been buzzing amid value buying and short-covering after the government allowed exports of anti-malarial drugs, which some, including US President Donald Trump, think are useful in treating COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.


The stock was trading at Rs 832, up Rs 44.25, or 5.62 percent, on the BSE at 1227 hours.


"...announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) after closure of the US FDA inspection of its Nagpur, India facility," the company told BSE.


The US Food and Drug Administration had inspected the facility between January 6 and 10, 2020.


Catch All Market Live Updates Here


"Nagpur facility is our largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility," Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.


Lupin leads in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas.


It has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres and a global workforce of at least 20,000.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

most popular

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

RBI MPC minutes: Coronavirus’ ‘danse macabre’ warrants monetary policy to assume an ‘avant garde’ role

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.85% - slowest since economic reforms three decades back

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Coronavirus lockdown | India plans to resume some manufacturing after April 15: Sources

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.