Lupin share price gains 8% after Nagpur unit receives EIR from USFDA

The share price of Lupin gained 7.7 percent intraday on April 13 after the pharma major’s Nagpur facility received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator.

The stock has been on buyers' radar for fifth successive sessions and has risen more than 46 percent since April 1.

In fact, the entire pharma sector has been buzzing amid value buying and short-covering after the government allowed exports of anti-malarial drugs, which some, including US President Donald Trump, think are useful in treating COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 is the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

The stock was trading at Rs 832, up Rs 44.25, or 5.62 percent, on the BSE at 1227 hours.

"...announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) after closure of the US FDA inspection of its Nagpur, India facility," the company told BSE.

The US Food and Drug Administration had inspected the facility between January 6 and 10, 2020.

"Nagpur facility is our largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility," Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

Lupin leads in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS) and women's health areas.

It has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres and a global workforce of at least 20,000.