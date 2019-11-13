App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price gains 3% on divestment of entire stake in Japanese arm

The proposed transaction is an all-cash transaction which values Kyowa at an enterprise value of JPY 57,361 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Lupin added 3 percent in the early trade on November 13 after the board had approved the stake sale in its Japanese stepdown subsidiary.

The board approved the divestment of the entire equity stake (99.82 percent) in the company’s Japanese stepdown subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical industry Co by Nanomi B.V., Netherlands, by way of sale of shares to Plutus, as per the BSE release.

The proposed transaction is an all-cash transaction which values Kyowa at an enterprise value of JPY 57,361 million.

The board approved the convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company for seeking their approval for the proposed transaction.

At 09:25 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 752.95, up Rs 17, or 2.31 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

