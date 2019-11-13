Lupin share price gains 3% on divestment of entire stake in Japanese arm

Shares of Lupin added 3 percent in the early trade on November 13 after the board had approved the stake sale in its Japanese stepdown subsidiary.

The board approved the divestment of the entire equity stake (99.82 percent) in the company’s Japanese stepdown subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical industry Co by Nanomi B.V., Netherlands, by way of sale of shares to Plutus, as per the BSE release.

The proposed transaction is an all-cash transaction which values Kyowa at an enterprise value of JPY 57,361 million.

The board approved the convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company for seeking their approval for the proposed transaction.