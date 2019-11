Lupin share price gains 3% on divestment of entire stake in Japanese arm

Shares of Lupin added 3 percent in the early trade on November 13 after the board had approved the stake sale in its Japanese stepdown subsidiary.

The board approved the divestment of the entire equity stake (99.82 percent) in the company’s Japanese stepdown subsidiary Kyowa Pharmaceutical industry Co by Nanomi B.V., Netherlands, by way of sale of shares to Plutus, as per the BSE release.

The proposed transaction is an all-cash transaction which values Kyowa at an enterprise value of JPY 57,361 million.

The board approved the convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company for seeking their approval for the proposed transaction.

At 09:25 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 752.95, up Rs 17, or 2.31 percent, on the BSE. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.