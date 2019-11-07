App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price falls 3% post Q2 loss; CLSA retains sell

Lupin reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in the quarter-ended September as against a profit of Rs 266 crore in the same period last fiscal and Rs 303 crore in Q1 FY20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin was trading lower by over 3 percent intraday on November 7 after brokerage house CLSA maintained sell call on the stock and has cut target to Rs 650 from Rs 660 per share.

The research firm is of the view that Solosec ramp-up remains weak and US generic launch pipeline remains thin adding that building in Rs 540 crore provision has led to cut FY20 EPS by 36 percent. The firm has also cut FY21-22 EPS estimates by 5-6 percent.

Any slip in Solosec/Levothyroxine could pose a downside risk to earnings, it added.

Close

Lupin reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in the quarter-ended September as against a profit of Rs 266 crore in the same period last fiscal and Rs 303 crore in Q1 FY20. The pharma company posted a one-time loss of Rs 546.5 crore. However, profit before one-time loss stood at Rs 457.3 crore.

related news

Other income stood at Rs 133.3 crore versus Rs 230.7 crore YoY.

At 0940 hrs, Lupin was quoting at Rs 744.00, down Rs 28.15, or 3.65 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 754.05 and an intraday low of Rs 738.60.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 09:57 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.