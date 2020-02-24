App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price down 2% after 2 USFDA observations on Pithampur unit

One of observations was that Lupin has failed to thoroughly investigate an unexplained discrepancy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Lupin share price fell more than 2 percent on February 24 after the US health regulator issued two observations on the company's Pithampur unit in Madhya Pradesh.

About 12 days back, the pharma major said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed inspection of its Pithampur (Unit-I) facility with two 483 observations. The inspection was carried out between February 3 and February 11.

CNBC-TV18 accessed the Form 483 issued to the company's Pithampur unit, which said Lupin failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy and there was no written procedures for production and process controls.

Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, seven research centres and more than 20,000 professionals working globally.

Its Aurangabad facility was in the previous week cleared by USFDA with zero observations. The inspection was carried out between February 10 and February 14.

The stock was quoting at Rs 685, down Rs 14.20, or 2.03 percent, on the BSE at 1246 hours.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 01:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

