Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin rises 2% after launch of skin infection treatment cream in US

Lupin's drug is the generic equivalent of Taro Pharmaceuticals' Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream.

Lupin shares gained over 2 percent intraday Friday after the launch of skin infection treatment cream in the United States.

The pharma major said it had announced the launch of Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide cream USP 100,000 units/gm; 0.1 percent after receiving an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Lupin's drug is the generic equivalent of Taro Pharmaceuticals' Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream.

The cream is indicated for the treatment of cutaneous candidiasis.

Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream had annual sales of $54.3 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT September 2018.

At 14:36 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 880.00, up Rs 14.85, or 1.72 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 02:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

