Lupin rises 1% on USFDA approval for Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion

Shares of Lupin added more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday as company gets USFDA approval for Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion.

The company has received final approval for its Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1% from the USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) to market a generic version of PreCision Dermatology, Inc.'s Locoid Lotion, 0.1%.

Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion is the generic version of PreCision's Locoid Lotion, 0.1%.

It is a corticosteroid indicated for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 3 months of age and older.

Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion had annual sales of approximately USD 13.8 million in the US.

At 10:36 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 880.25, up Rs 10.45, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil