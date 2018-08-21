App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin rises 1% on USFDA approval for Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion

Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion is the generic version of PreCision's Locoid Lotion, 0.1%.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin added more than 1 percent intraday Tuesday as company gets USFDA approval for Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion.

The company has received final approval for its Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, 0.1% from the USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) to market a generic version of PreCision Dermatology, Inc.'s Locoid Lotion, 0.1%.

Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion is the generic version of PreCision's Locoid Lotion, 0.1%.

It is a corticosteroid indicated for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients 3 months of age and older.

Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion had annual sales of approximately USD 13.8 million in the US.

At 10:36 hrs Lupin was quoting at Rs 880.25, up Rs 10.45, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 10:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.