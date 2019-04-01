Lupin jumps 4% after launch of erectile dysfunction drug

Lupin shares rallied more than 4 percent intraday on April 1 after the company launched Tadalafil tablet that treats erectile dysfunction.

The stock was quoting at Rs 769.80, up Rs 30.70, or 4.15 percent on the BSE, at 1442 hours IST.

After the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, the pharma major launched Tadalafil tablets USP, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg in the US.

Tadalafil is the generic equivalent of Eli Lilly and company's Cialis tablets.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED), and the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Lupin said Tadalafil had annual sales of approximately $1,780 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT December 2018.