Lupin gains on PMDA approval for Etanercept biosimilar in Japan

Lupin shares gained more than 1 percent intraday on March 26 after its joint venture company received PMDA approval for Etanercept biosimilar in Japan.

The stock was quoting at Rs 734.85, up Rs 5.75, or 0.79 percent on the BSE, at 1155 hours IST.

"YL Biologics (YLB), a joint venture between Lupin's subsidiary Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA (LAHSA) and Yoshindo Inc. in Japan, and Lupin (through its Japanese subsidiary, Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co. Ltd) have received an approval to manufacture and sell their biosimilar Etanercept in Japan," the pharma major said in its exchange filing.

The approval to treat moderate to severe Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis was received on March 26, it added.

In February 2018, YL Biologics announced the successful completion of the global Phase III study of their biosimilar Etanercept (YLB113). The study was a multi-country randomized double-blind control-led trial of 52 weeks duration that included more than 500 patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) across 11 countries.

Based on the results of this Phase III study, YLB and Lupin submitted an NDA to the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan in March 2018.

In addition to addressing queries on its applications, Lupin Biotech facilities at Pune, India were inspected by the PMDA, with a successful outcome, the company said.